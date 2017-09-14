Get The Most From Your Hotel Stay With These Leading Tips

If you were to rate your last hotel stay, what rating would you give? Overall, do you think you're pretty good at picking the right hotels on your budget? The following information is going to help you when you find yourself deciding the next hotel for you and your family to lay down your heads.

To accommodate a small family without having to pay for more than one hotel room, look for a location that offers suites. Often the rates are competitive with single-room rates at other hotels, but the addition of a living area (and a fold-out bed) means that more of you can sleep comfortably.

To save money on a minibar or vending machine at a hotel, pack a cooler before you start out on your trip, and throw in some six-packs of soda or beer and a bottle of wine. When you get to the hotel, if you have a small fridge, you are all ready. If there isn't a fridge, use the ice machine and your cooler to keep things chilled.

When planning a vacation, be sure to make all of your hotel reservations well in advance. In this way, you can lock in lower rates. If you have some flexibility regarding when you take your vacation, be sure to find out about off season rates. Very often, the rate you pay in non-peak times of year is significantly lower.

If you are traveling with pets, be sure to select hotels that have good accommodations for them. This is especially true if you are planning on an extended stay. A good hotel that allows pets should have amenities for them. These might include and groomer, doggy day care and special walking areas.

It is not a good idea to place the "maid service needed" sign on your door at a hotel. This is a dead giveaway that you are not in the room. It can attract people who want to steal your valuables. It is better to notify the desk when you need maid service than to leave out the sign.

Avoid using the phone in the hotel to make any calls. If you do not have a mobile phone, it would be a good idea to purchase a prepaid phone to make calls during your stay. The only exception should be if free local calls are included in the room rate.

Before you make your hotel reservation, check to see if any fees will be added to your bill. Many hotels charge extra for parking, Wi-Fi and even room cleaning. These charges can make your stay more costly than you anticipated, so be sure to ask about them before you make your decision.

Call the hotel you are planning to stay in and see if they offer any discounts. Many hotels offer discounts for senior citizens, business travelers, military personnel and government officials. Additionally, if you are a member of an automobile association, you may qualify for a reduced rate on your hotel stay.

To keep from having an unwanted major expense on your hotel bill, ask about the cost of hotel transfers before booking them. Hotel transfer costs can be extremely large, especially in hotels that appear to offer an incredible deal on their room rates. Asking before you arrive can really increase your overall savings.

If your looking for a good vacation hotel, ask around among your friends. Be sure to do this especially if you've got friends that love to travel. They'll often have excellent tips to help you find the best hotels with the best deals around. Plus, they'll love sharing what they know!

Your children will be happy when you call the hotel to make sure their pool is open and working. It is extremely frustrating for you and your children to arrive at a hotel expecting a pool and/or other activities only to discover that there are none.

When staying in a hotel room, are you sometimes concerned with the safety and security of your room? For less than $3 dollars you can alleviate these fears. Purchase a rubber doorstop and always pack it with your other essentials when traveling. It is simple to use and is highly effective. Simply wedge the doorstop under the inside of the door. Combined with the door's deadlock, no one stands a chance of coming through your door uninvited.

To be a "green" hotel guest, check your bathroom counter and bed for a sign about how to keep the maids from taking your towels away each day. Usually, if you hang your linens up, they will stay in the room, but if you leave them on the floor, the maids will take them and give you clean ones.

Use Twitter to your advantage. Prior to booking your hotel, tweet the property and see if there are any discounts available. Social media is becoming more popular than ever, and hotels use this medium to get the word out about the specials they have out there. If you aren't very familiar with tweeting, you can simply use the search function on Twitter.

If you want to ensure happy kids while traveling, call the hotel ahead of time to check that the pools are open and in working order. It will be a huge disappointment if you arrive at the hotel with the kids ready to swim and they are not able to do so.

There are many hidden fees that can substantially increase the cost of your hotel stay. For example, many hotels deliver a newspaper outside of your room and charge you for it. To ensure you are not charged for any unwanted items carefully read the contract before signing for your hotel room.

Finding the perfect hotel can be very difficult, especially when you don't know much about them or the area you plan to visit. Don't get left in the dark about hotels any longer, use the tips from above to help you find a good hotel. These tips will have you finding a nice place to stay at a price that is affordable.