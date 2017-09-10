Remarkably Helpful Hotel Tips You Can Use

Whether you are headed for the beach or the mountains, you want your vacation to be special. Part of making your vacation special involves choosing the right hotel. This may seem a daunting task, but once you've done it a time or two, you can get it right every time. Keep reading to find out more.

Prior to beginning a hotel search, try thinking about what accommodations you want and can afford. Figure out if the hotel's location is more important than its price or if you limited to hotels under a certain price range. Also consider whether you need one that has items like spas and fitness centers or just a beautiful view.

If you are a member of a frequent flyer program or travel a lot, try joining a hotel loyalty program. You can earn points and use them toward your upcoming stays. You can also gain airline miles if the hotel is a partner of a frequent flier program. Check the airline or hotel website to see what you're qualified for.

To keep your drinking water clean in a hotel room, rinse out your drinking glasses, even if there is a paper cover or a plastic wrapping around it. Dust and debris from the plastic can settle in the glass, leading to an unpleasant first sip. Taking the time to rinse it out will make your experience better.

Read the reviews before choosing hotels that look less than top notch. Sure there are lots of hotels that don't look like the Four Seasons, and there are many that are plenty clean to stay in. There are others though that can be very dirty inside. Reading reviews can help you steer clear of the poorer lot of hotels out there.

It is not a good idea to place the "maid service needed" sign on your door at a hotel. This is a dead giveaway that you are not in the room. It can attract people who want to steal your valuables. It is better to notify the desk when you need maid service than to leave out the sign.

Call the hotel you are planning to stay in and see if they offer any discounts. Many hotels offer discounts for senior citizens, business travelers, military personnel and government officials. Additionally, if you are a member of an automobile association, you may qualify for a reduced rate on your hotel stay.

Find out what perks are offered on hotel club floors before deciding the extra premium isn't worth the cost. At some hotels, staying on a club floor can mean benefits like free food and even full meals. Factor up the potential expenses of paying for those on their own, and you might see that an upgrade can actually save you money.

If you are bringing your kids along for the trip, then it's a good idea to call a hotel in advance and make sure they have working pools. If you arrive at your hotel and the pool is closed, your kids will be very disappointed.

If you have a little one with you, remember that hotel rooms aren't usually set up for babies. Don't forget to pack a few things so that you can baby proof the space. For example, an outlet cover is small but it plays a big role in keeping your child safe.

If you wish to see if a hotel room has bed bugs, check out the bathroom. Bedbugs are rarely seen in this room. When you determine there are not any in there, set your bags down and inspect the remainder of the premises. It is also the safest place for children and pets, too.

If possible, try to stay in a hotel during the off-season. Most hotels know how desperate people are to find a room during the travel season. They tend to jack up their prices because they know people are willing to pay for the room. If you go during the off-season, you will get big discounts!

As you can probably tell, hotels aren't that mysterious when it comes down to it. You just need a few tips like the ones above and you'll do fine when trying to get a hotel. Whatever the reason may be for your stay at one, hopefully it's as comfortable as you want it to be.