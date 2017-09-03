Hotel Hints And Guidance For The Best Stay

A hotel room might be for business or for pleasure, but either way, you want to be comfortable and satisfied with your stay. Choosing the wrong hotel can be costly and regrettable, not to mention uncomfortable. Luckily, the tips below are here to help you avoid the nightmare of an overpriced horror of a hotel.

To minimize your travel expenses when you are staying near a resort area like Walt Disney World, choose a hotel that offers a complimentary shuttle to nearby attractions. In this sort of area, you shouldn't need to rent a car. Instead, use a cab to get to your hotel and then use the shuttle to enjoy the fun.

Use sensible safety and security precautions when you stay at a hotel. Find out where all the fire exits are in case of an emergency. Also, note where the nearby fire extinguishers are located. If you have any valuables, keep them in the safe at the desk or in the room.

When you are staying at a hotel, it is a good idea to leave a small tip for the housekeeping staff. It is best to tip daily instead of waiting until the entire trip has come to an end since there is a chance that the same person will not be assisting you every day.

When staying in a hotel, it is wise not to bring valuables. If you do have valuable jewelry, documents or other items be sure to stay at a hotel that has a safe in the office. By making good use of this amenity, you can keep your personal belongings secure and enjoy peace of mind.

To make sure you don't have an unexpected expense, ask about how much hotel transfers will cost. It is not uncommon to find that greatly discounted bookings may have a hidden cost for the transfer. Asking about this beforehand will help to maximize your savings.

To get a workout without leaving your hotel room, take your suspension training gear along. Most systems fit into a bag that doesn't weigh more than three or four pounds, and all you need is a door frame to attach the system to. You can get a solid strength training workout by using your body weight to provide resistance.

Before you make your hotel reservation, check to see if any fees will be added to your bill. Many hotels charge extra for parking, Wi-Fi and even room cleaning. These charges can make your stay more costly than you anticipated, so be sure to ask about them before you make your decision.

If you are planning to stay in a hotel for an entire week or longer, ask the hotel about long term price discounts. Hotels will often have weekly and monthly rates which are unpublished. These can offer significant price breaks for your hotel stay. Be sure to mention it upfront.

Think about whether or not you are going to be staying at a smoking or nonsmoking hotel. If you are a non-smoker, then you should probably stay away from hotels that allow smoking. You could still get a non-smoking room, but smoke can flow through the air and settle on your clothes. Sometimes, smokers rent non-smoking rooms and smoke in them. Request a non-smoking room if you do not want to smell like cigarettes.

Avoid leaving your hotel before your scheduled date of departure. You may be charged a fee if you do. When you reserve a room, the management of the hotel removes that room from the market, so if you leave early, the hotel loses some money. This is why they usually charge you an fee for early departure.

Be sure to check for online deals. Most of the time, you can get cheaper deals by taking a few minutes to search for them on the Internet. It is a great way to choose your hotel. You will find deals this way that the hotels won't tell you about over the phone.

If you plan to use the telephone provided in your hotel room, know what to expect as far as charges. Some hotels offer free local calls, but others charge for each call. In addition to any long distance charges, the hotel usually adds an extra fee. Use your cell phone to make calls from your hotel room when possible.

If you checked out a hotel price a few weeks ago, be sure to check it out again. Prices for hotel rooms fluctuate not only week to week, but also day to day. There could be a new price available just because you waited. This is especially true if there's a lot of extra room inventory.

Talk to a travel agent about potential hotel deals. You may think you'll be paying more by going through a travel agent, but more often than not the opposite is true. Travel agents typically have access to unpublished deals not only for the hotel, but also for airfare and vacation activities.

Now that you have come to the end of this article, you know a thing or two about vacation hotels. You should be ready to pick a great hotel based on what you just read. It won't be long before you are headed to your destination to have some fun!