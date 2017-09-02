Ditch Expensive Travel Agents With This Hotel Advice

Does the thought of looking for a good hotel make you nervous? Have you made reservations before at what you thought was a nice hotel, only to find out otherwise? If so, you may need some useful advice on choosing a hotel. Keep reading to find out what you should know.

After you check prices for hotels online, call the hotel's direct number. Sometimes you can get a better price when you reserve directly through the hotel rather than through the company's website or toll-free number. In addition, you can make any special requests during this call, such as requesting a quiet room or a crib.

If you are a member of a frequent flyer program or travel a lot, try joining a hotel loyalty program. You can earn points and use them toward your upcoming stays. You can also gain airline miles if the hotel is a partner of a frequent flier program. Check the airline or hotel website to see what you're qualified for.

One way to save money when traveling is to search for a hotel that offers a free continental breakfast. This can save you a lot of money if you are staying for a week. Many of the top hotel chains offer large continental breakfasts consisting of breakfast meats, pastries and drinks.

To save a little bit of money on the cost of your hotel room, whether you are booking over the phone or online, see if there is a discount for paying at the time of booking rather than waiting to pay at checkout. Often this can make the difference between queen and king beds, or between a room and a suite.

Do you stay at a particular hotel chain fairly often? Consider signing up for their loyalty club. As long as it is free to do so, you really have nothing to lose. Giving the hotel your contact information could mean getting special perks that you can use the next time you stay there.

To get the best possible rate for a hotel room, book well in advance of your trip. Rates are markedly higher if you just get the room at the desk. In addition to saving you a lot of money, advance booking will also ensure you aren't left without a room.

Call the hotel you are planning to stay in and see if they offer any discounts. Many hotels offer discounts for senior citizens, business travelers, military personnel and government officials. Additionally, if you are a member of an automobile association, you may qualify for a reduced rate on your hotel stay.

When staying in a hotel, it is wise not to bring valuables. If you do have valuable jewelry, documents or other items be sure to stay at a hotel that has a safe in the office. By making good use of this amenity, you can keep your personal belongings secure and enjoy peace of mind.

To be a "green" hotel guest, check your bathroom counter and bed for a sign about how to keep the maids from taking your towels away each day. Usually, if you hang your linens up, they will stay in the room, but if you leave them on the floor, the maids will take them and give you clean ones.

There are websites available that offer you an instant discount if the hotel you have booked decreases in price before your stay. You may end up with a good amount of money back in your pocket. The best thing about this type of site is that the opposite does not apply. If the rates increase, you will only have to pay the amount you were originally quoted.

What you will be charged for a room, depends on when it's booked. Rooms are priced based on availability. Book your room more the day before you need it if you can. This gives you the best prices in reserving hotel rooms. Hotels don't like to have vacancies so they often provide better prices.

Choosing the right hotel for your next vacation can be tricky, especially if you do not know that much about hotels. Many hotels appear nice at first, but really are not of very good quality. With the information that you have read in this article, you can avoid these hotels and find quality ones easily.