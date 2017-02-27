Be Smart When You Follow These Tips On Travel

While travel can be a rewarding, fun experience, it can also be dangerous and daunting! If you're planning a trip and aren't sure what to expect, read on to find out what everyone should know before setting off on a trip, whether it be for vacation or another reason.

When traveling abroad, you should make sure to carry a photocopy of your passport and other important documents in a separate location from the originals. Having a copy of your passport will greatly speed up the process for getting it replaced at the local U.S. consulate or embassy. You may also want to leave a copy with a friend at home.

When planning an overseas trip or any kind of dangerous outing, check with your health insurer to see what you're covered for. Most health insurance companies will not cover injuries incurred during a wide variety of dangerous activities, and many will not cover health costs incurred overseas. You might need to purchase special traveler's insurance for your health.

Bring a doorstop with you when you are staying in a room that makes you feel less than comfortable about security. A doorstop is just a rubber or wooden wedge that will hold a door open, but can easily hold a door shut as well.

A great way to get some sleep on an airplane is by bringing an eye mask. Even when you close your eyes, you can still see the different colors and shapes in front of you. With an eye mask, that will allow it to be completely blacked out, allowing much better chance of sleep.

When traveling to a country outside of North America and Western Europe, carry cash or pre-purchased traveler's checks. You cannot count on your credit or debit card to work the same way it does at home, nor is there any guarantee of access to ATMs. Converting your money or buying traveler's checks before you leave also protects you against unscrupulous money changers.

Before departing on a trip, the wise traveler makes sure at least one person back home knows where he will be. This "home base" contact should also be updated with any unplanned changes the traveler encounters on the way. Someone who knows where a traveler is - and where they should be - can be a great help in the case of trouble on the road.

Fanny packs are back! These trademarks of the 80's had their day in the sun and then were quickly shunned. As a lot of things do, these have now come back into style. They are perfect for travel as you can keep a lot of important things at your finger tips including ID, passport, money, and even snacks.

Always look up recent reviews to the travel destinations and hotels that you plan on visiting. The more reviews a place has, the more reliable it is and the easier you can figure out if the place is one you want to stay at. If the review has photos, even better. Pictures tell more than words can, most times.

If you are leaving children with friends or relatives while you are away on a trip, make sure to leave important papers like health insurance cards and a notarized letter, stating that their caregiver has your authority to make medical decisions. They made need this information if there is a medical emergency.

There's a reason every diet program and nutritionist out there tells you to drink water and lots of it. Keeping yourself hydrated with water, rather than coffee, tea or soda, can prevent you from experiencing fatigue and excessive tiredness. These feelings are notorious triggers for emotional eaters. Drinking water before a meal also helps you to feel fuller faster.

When going on vacation with younger kids, try to get a room where it would be easy to eat in. This will make it easier on you and the kids. After a long drive to the destination, the last thing they want to do is sit still and eat. It is nice to be a bit free, even during meal time.

If you are traveling for a wedding or special event, do not book your hotel room under the block of rooms reserved for the party. Hotels usually give these events the corporate rate, which is higher than other discounts that they offer. Try making reservations with your AAA membership or hotel rewards program.

If you are trying out a new restaurant during your travels, watch how the other patrons act. They can give you clues as to how to eat unusual dishes or which condiments to use on your food. This is particularly helpful when eating overseas, where the food is probably very different from what you are used to.

Volunteer to travel. Many charities now offer volunteers the chance to travel abroad for free in-exchange for time and work at the destination. These trips can last from a few weeks to a year or longer, and the work could involve, building local schools, constructing water wells, working in orphanages, fundraisering and much more.

If you are going on a leisure trip, get everyone joining you on the trip to take and share lots of photos. This is fun, whether you are traveling with a group of friends, family or both. You could purchase a disposable camera for everyone going on the trip, or just ask them to bring their digital camera or smartphone with them. Have every one take pictures of whatever they find interesting. After the vacation, when you have gathered all the pictures it will bring back memories you didn't think of preserving at the time.

When traveling, don't pack your most valuable jewelry pieces. Packing them makes them vulnerable to thieves. The safest place for these items is at your house. If you absolutely must bring them, pack them in your purse, carry on, or a diaper bag. Consider how you'll feel if you lose the item before considering it to be a must pack item.

Are you ready to travel now? We know they have presented new possibilities to you. Explore the possibilities. The better you plan, the better your trip will be.