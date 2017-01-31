Terrific Advice About Hotels That Anyone Can Quickly Follow

Do you need to book a hotel soon? Do you want to know how to make your stay great? If you are, this article is for you. The following piece has information you ought to know about before booking your next hotel stay.

After you check prices for hotels online, call the hotel's direct number. Sometimes you can get a better price when you reserve directly through the hotel rather than through the company's website or toll-free number. In addition, you can make any special requests during this call, such as requesting a quiet room or a crib.

To keep your family active and engaged when you are in a hotel far from home, talk to the concierge when you check in to get a list of nearby attractions. At the end of each day, sit down and map out a plan for the next morning. This gives you more vacation time and less time sitting in front of a television waiting to decide what to do.

If you are out of the room for any length of time, protect the valuables you leave in the room. In addition to leaving expensive items in a safe, leave the television on when you are out of the room. That will make it look like you are still there and thieves will move on.

To get the lowest price on accommodations, plan your trip in advance. If you can book early, you may get a huge discount. This will allow you to save up to 50 percent even when staying at an elite hotel.

If you are an AAA member, check into your membership hotel discount. Did you know that this membership entitles you to hotel discounts? You can save 5 percent or even more on hotels around the country. This can add up on a long trip.

To keep your incidentals at a minimum, especially when you are staying at a hotel outside the US, ask about the cost of wireless Internet before you check in, and especially before you log in the first time. Some hotels don't disclose the costly per-minute costs of Internet access, but they will certainly show up on the bill.

Sign up for AAA to ensure easier hotel arrangements when traveling. The AAA membership fee is well worth the discounts offered by many chains, and renting a car will also be easier. At some locations they even offer free car seats.

To keep your physical fitness going when you are on the road, when you check into a hotel, check out the fitness center. Even in gyms where you only see a treadmill or two and a set of dumbbells, you can still get in a bodyweight workout and a cardio routine. It may not be ideal, but it gets you through until you are back on your home turf.

It is not a good idea to place the "maid service needed" sign on your door at a hotel. This is a dead giveaway that you are not in the room. It can attract people who want to steal your valuables. It is better to notify the desk when you need maid service than to leave out the sign.

If you are planning to stay in a hotel for an entire week or longer, ask the hotel about long term price discounts. Hotels will often have weekly and monthly rates which are unpublished. These can offer significant price breaks for your hotel stay. Be sure to mention it upfront.

To save money on a trip when you are traveling with a large family, choose a hotel that offers a free breakfast. Even if it's just continental fare, you're saving a significant amount of money by cutting out having to pay for that one meal each day on the road.

To avoid the unpleasant surprise of a costly pet deposit when you check into a hotel, ask about pet policies and fees when you book the room. That gives you the flexibility of choosing a hotel that is more pet-friendly and keeps you from having a huge fee that you pay just because it's too inconvenient to switch hotels at the last minute.

Before booking a hotel room, ask the hotel about their return policy. You never know what could happen and you may end up having to cancel your reservation. If there is no return policy, you could be basically throwing your money down the drain. Don't book with a hotel until you know this information.

It is important that you find out how often rooms are vacuumed in a hotel. It may sound silly, but it isn't. Some places use a small sweeper to gather large particles. Many times, they only vacuum when the room is really messy. You should try to get a room that has been recently vacuumed so that it gathers the particles that you cannot see.

You should take your time when checking out to ensure that your bill is correct. Travelers often find additional fees for items that weren't used or wanted. For example, many hotels now charge a usage fee for their gyms and swimming pools. If you see you have been charged for an unwanted item, contest the charge with the manager on duty.

To be a "green" hotel guest, check your bathroom counter and bed for a sign about how to keep the maids from taking your towels away each day. Usually, if you hang your linens up, they will stay in the room, but if you leave them on the floor, the maids will take them and give you clean ones.

Be pleasant when checking in if you want an upgrade. Take the time to look the front desk clerk in the eye and introduce yourself to the clerk. It is also a good idea to use the clerk's name when checking-in. Don't forget to smile and be courteous when asking for an upgrade.

Funding the right hotel can be easy when you know how to do it. Using the hints from above are the perfect way to find the right hotel and a price that makes it even better. So remember the advice from above when looking for a hotel and you can enjoy your stay even more.