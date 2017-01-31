Sleep Well On The Road With These Hotel Tips

Booking an inferior hotel can be nightmarish. It's a costly error that can ruin your trip. So, you'll find this article to be helpful because it contains advice to get you a great hotel room for a good price.

To keep your family active and engaged when you are in a hotel far from home, talk to the concierge when you check in to get a list of nearby attractions. At the end of each day, sit down and map out a plan for the next morning. This gives you more vacation time and less time sitting in front of a television waiting to decide what to do.

After you check prices for hotels online, call the hotel's direct number. Sometimes you can get a better price when you reserve directly through the hotel rather than through the company's website or toll-free number. In addition, you can make any special requests during this call, such as requesting a quiet room or a crib.

Checking online is the best way to find a good price and get the information that you need about hotels. You might not learn from the person on the phone that you can actually get great discounts over the Internet, instead. That's why it's always your duty to search the web for better deals whenever you are booking a hotel room. Check websites like Hotwire.com, Kayak.com and Priceline.com for great discounts.

To help your family get into the hotel as comfortably as possible when you are pulling in for a late-night checkin, pull the car under the porte cochere, and leave the engine running while you go inside to check in. Even if you don't get lucky enough to get to have a room close to the front and have to drive to another entrance, this minimizes the traipsing that they have to do.

Prior to making a hotel reservation, do some research online in order to discover the best deals. It's not uncommon for a hotel employee to not mention to you that it is possible to receive a great discount online. For this reason, making a proactive search is advisable. Check out websites like SniqueAway, Jetsetter, or RueLaLaTravel.

To keep your incidentals at a minimum, especially when you are staying at a hotel outside the US, ask about the cost of wireless Internet before you check in, and especially before you log in the first time. Some hotels don't disclose the costly per-minute costs of Internet access, but they will certainly show up on the bill.

There are tons of online search tools that help customers find satisfactory rates they can't find elsewhere. They allow you to quickly locate great discounts. They display the average rates of hotels so that you can see if the deal you are getting is good. They also can help with figuring out when the ideal time to go on vacation is and what you can do once you are there.

Be sure to check for online deals. Most of the time, you can get cheaper deals by taking a few minutes to search for them on the Internet. It is a great way to choose your hotel. You will find deals this way that the hotels won't tell you about over the phone.

To get a workout without leaving your hotel room, take your suspension training gear along. Most systems fit into a bag that doesn't weigh more than three or four pounds, and all you need is a door frame to attach the system to. You can get a solid strength training workout by using your body weight to provide resistance.

If you forget to bring toiletries with you, the housekeeping staff at the hotel may be able to help. Most hotels provide soap, shampoo and conditioner as a matter of course, but they may also have toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, razors and other necessary items on hand for those who request them. Many even supply hair dryers in the room, so you do not have to bring your own along.

If you plan to use the telephone provided in your hotel room, know what to expect as far as charges. Some hotels offer free local calls, but others charge for each call. In addition to any long distance charges, the hotel usually adds an extra fee. Use your cell phone to make calls from your hotel room when possible.

If you are traveling with children, make sure you tell the front desk about your needs when you call to make a reservation. For example, do you need a pack and play? Make that known before you show up at the hotel. Also, ask if there is space in the room to set up a crib. You may need to ask for a larger room so that your entire family can be comfortable.

To avoid spending $2 or $3 each time you want a soda at a hotel, throw a six- or twelve-pack into the car when you head out on the road. For almost as much money as that one soda, you can have a dozen of them chilling on ice in the room, or in the mini-fridge.

Before you book a hotel room, research the area the hotel is located at. Is it a safe area? Is the crime rate high? Does the hotel have their own security measures? Ask if they have 24 hours front desk service or if the hotel has security cameras or security guards.

Beware of the bottle of water beside your bed. Many hotels charge as much as 10 dollars for that bottle of water. Other items that you may not realize you will be charged for include: pool towels, newspapers and Internet access. To ensure you are not being charged for items you do not want read the fine print.

Some rooms come with a view, while others do not. If rooms with good views do not cost more, try to get a room with a nice view. A good view will make your stay more pleasant. It won't hurt you to ask them if they can get you a room with a better view.

Some rooms will have better views than others. When the price is the same regardless of the view, ask for a room with a great view. This can really make your experience great. It won't hurt you to ask them if they can get you a room with a better view.

As discussed, will the right information it's easy to find a great hotel room that you can afford. Keep these tips and your research handy when you are booking your room. You will enjoy a great time at a great price.