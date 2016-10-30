It's A Big World Out There: Traveling Tips

The United States offers a wide range of travel destinations to suit just about anyone's tastes. From the warm tranquil waters of Florida, to the Colorado Rocky Mountains, the United States offers almost any kind of travel destination you are seeking. This article will give you some ideas as to what the United States has to offer, when considering your next travel destination.

Avoid crowds and save money by visiting in the off-season. If you want to be able to enjoy your vacation without having to battle a crowd of people everywhere you go, learn when the popular months are for the location and plan your vacation for the less popular time. Be aware, while it can save you money, in some locations you may have to contend with less than ideal weather.

Pack your own pillow. If you have trouble sleeping away from home, try bringing your own pillow along. Some people find it difficult to sleep in a bed that isn't their own. Having a familiar pillow under your head can make a surprisingly huge difference. It could mean the difference between sleepless nights and being well rested for another day full of activities.

To receive the best service when traveling, tip generously at the beginning of the trip. If the bellboy or steward knows that you tip well, they will be more likely to tend to your needs. Especially on cruises, you'll receive more personal attention and better service from the staff if you're seen as generous.

Take the first travel photo" of your luggage. If you do end up checking your luggage, take a picture of it before you turn it over to the airline. In case of a problem, this will document what the luggage looks like and its condition when you left it. Also keep your baggage claim ticket in a safe place or snap a picture of it, too, so you have all the information necessary in the event that your luggage is lost.

When going on an extended trip, make sure to pack weather appropriate clothing. Go online to check out the weather channel's website and see what kind of weather is expected in your travel area. For example, don't pack mini skirts and tennis shoes if where you're going has a lot of rainfall and cold weather. It not only will prevent you from getting sick, but also from getting strange stares from the locals who can pinpoint tourists and make you feel awkward.

Make sure you check your credit card statement after you stay at a hotel. Even if your bill is correct when you pay at check out, extra fees may find their way into your payment. Sometimes rooms get charges twice by accident or another guest's expenses will get put on your account. If this happens, call the hotel's billing department right away.

While traveling to a foreign country is an exciting experience, it can also be risky if you aren't familiar with its laws and customs. For that purpose, the State Department of the United States created a website (travel.state.gov) that you can visit to find out a wealth of information on the country to which you are traveling, including facts on crime, health conditions and popular attractions.

Before taking an overseas trip, travelers must remember to check their immunizations. Traveling to a destination on a different continent will expose the traveler to germs and potential infections that his or her body is not used to. The wise traveler will check with a health care professional to determine what new immunizations and boosters he or she needs.

Plan far in advance when booking flights around holidays. Normally you can find the best deal by waiting until the last second to buy a ticket. However, around the holidays airlines know that they will be busy so they start increasing the price early as people panic and decide to buy tickets. If you absolutely want to travel during the holiday season you should purchase your tickets as soon as possible.

Take snacks on long flights. Snacks like bite-sized fruits serve as a distraction during the flight as well as a welcome alternative to airplane food. In addition, you will save money since you won't have to purchase food at the airport.

As you look through reviews of hotel rooms, musicals, attractions, and airlines, pay close attention to the dates of each review before taking the contents at face value. A review written five years ago might be based on factors that may have changed in the meantime, like operating hours, main events, management, or pricing.

If you are traveling with children, allow them the opportunity to get some exercise before you bring them to the hotel. It can be difficult for children to ride on a plane or in the car for a long period of time. Try to find a playground to stop at or allow your child to swim at the pool once you get to the hotel. This will help them unwind at the end of the evening.

Postcards make a wonderful souvenir of your travels. If something special happens during your trip, buy a postcard from the place you are visiting, and write down the memory on the back of the card. Use the postcards to help you decorate an album or scrapbook; they are a special way to remember what you experienced.

Buy travel insurance for your vacation package. You never know when something can happen! If someone was to get ill or injured, and you had to cancel your plans, you would be out all of the money you have invested into it without the purchase of travel insurance.

A great travel tip if you're going to go on a cruise is to put up something on your room door so that you can easily find it. A lot of the doors in cruise ships look the same so it's easy to get lost. Having a picture or something on your door can make it stand out.

When traveling with your pet, there are several items you need to remember to bring with you. You need to make sure your pet is always wearing a collar with your name and phone number on it. You will also need proof of vaccinations and any proper licenses. Last, but not least, you should travel with your pet's favorite toys.

Ninety percent of any good trip is preparation and knowledge. Having read this article, hopefully, you are now full of ideas on getting ready for and surviving your next adventure away from home. Apply what you have learned and you are sure to come home with good memories of visited destinations.