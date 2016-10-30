Stop Losing Out On A Hassle-Free Trip With This Advice

Your adventures with travel don't have to be the horror stories that so many people you know have probably told you. Most people are able to get to their destination, experience their trip and come home without so much as a single negative event. This article will give you more ideas of how you can make sure that this is the way it goes for you as well.

Try to avoid calling attention to the fact that you are a tourist. There are many people who earn their living by preying on unsuspecting vacationers. To avoid looking like a potential target, consult your maps and itinerary before you leave, avoid conspicuous jewelry and clothing and keep your camera in your bag when you are not using it - not dangling around your neck.

To receive the best service when traveling, tip generously at the beginning of the trip. If the bellboy or steward knows that you tip well, they will be more likely to tend to your needs. Especially on cruises, you'll receive more personal attention and better service from the staff if you're seen as generous.

Scout out coupons and deals. Before you set off for your destination, do a thorough Internet search for attraction and restaurant discounts. A month or two before you leave, sign up for a local deals flash site for your destination to score some great discounts. You can also look into purchasing a coupon book for your destination. Browse the coupons it contains and determine if the cost of the book will be more than made back in the money you'll save.

To simplify the packing process, try to pack clothing in only one or two colors. For example, you could pack only blue and khaki skirts and pants and only shirts that are shades of blue and khaki. This technique ensures that everything you pack coordinates with everything else, so you will never have a problem finding something to wear on your trip.

If the venue you want to go to offers online ticketing, take advantage of this service and print your tickets off at home. Although you may pay a service fee for this option, it is worth it to bypass long lines for entrance to the park. Some places have time blocks that you can enter. This is another good way to avoid lines.

Use rubber bands when packing. Many people already roll their clothes when packing their luggage for a trip. It saves a ton of space. To save even more space, wrap a rubber band around these rolled clothes. It will allow you to pack more into the same space and ensure that they do not unroll during the trip.

Try to stay cool while traveling. Bodies may naturally heat up due to closed quarters, limited airflow and just being nervous about visiting a new place. Make use of overhead vents on airplanes, standing on the deck, if on a ship, or opening a window in a car. Sometimes you may be able to crack a window open on a bus as well, if you are unable to do so sit towards the front of the bus rather than at the back to avoid stale air.

If you have a laundry list of questions to ask about the hotel that you'll be staying in, call the front desk in the late evening or overnight. Hotels are significantly less busy during these times, and you are more likely to speak with someone who isn't especially rushed or trying to check five people in all at once.

It might be a good idea to pack a small bag of goldfish or bring a little toy from a fast food restaurant on a flight with you. Even if you don't have children, there may be some desperate parent that will be so grateful to you for your gift.

Pillow cases can serve many functions during your trip, so bring one or two. If you need a bag for laundry, grab the pillow case. If you need a towel for a quick clean up and none are available, grab your pillow case. If you need a clean or more comfortable pillow case, you just happen to have one available.

When traveling by air, move the in-flight magazine and the SkyMall catalog from the seat pocket in front of you to the overhead compartment. Although it won't free up a lot of space, every little bit counts. This simple adjustment can add some leg room to your journey and help you be more comfortable on your flight.

Adjust your schedule to your destinations timezone a day or two before leaving. If you will be traveling to a location where morning is three hours earlier than you are used to, set your alarm to start the routine early. Get to bed earlier to match the timezone as well and you can acclimate your body to the ritual.

Carry a list of important toll-free numbers, and keep it separate from your wallet. Make a list of the toll-free contact numbers for your bank, as well as your credit cards. Keep it separate from your wallet, so if it becomes lost or stolen you can quickly and easily notify the institutions and get the cards canceled.

