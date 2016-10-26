Staying In A Hotel? Read This First!

A hotel room might be for business or for pleasure, but either way, you want to be comfortable and satisfied with your stay. Choosing the wrong hotel can be costly and regrettable, not to mention uncomfortable. Luckily, the tips below are here to help you avoid the nightmare of an overpriced horror of a hotel.

Spend some time reading online reviews of hotels left by real customers before you make a reservation. These reviews are often your best source of information, since they are written by people who have actually stayed at the hotel. Be sure to pay attention to the most recent reviews, since the hotel may have already addressed older complaints.

Do comparison shopping online. Often you"ll need to do some comparison shopping to find the best deals out there. Some quick web searches can do you a lot of good. There you'll see who has the best prices for hotels in the areas you are considering. It can save you some real cash.

When booking your room, get exactly what you want. If you want a good view, make sure you get one. If you want to be away from the pool area, make sure you get that as well. Look at a layout of the hotel before calling or booking so you have a good idea of what to expect.

If you run regularly, continue your routine when traveling by bringing running clothes and your GPS. Simply set an alarm or get a wake up call and take an early morning run. Even jogging on pavement and alongside city avenues can provide you new perspective of any city that you visit.

If you're going to be wanting a massage at your hotel, book it well in advance. Resorts that have masseurs often have very fully booked massage schedules, so it is important to plan ahead.

If you are traveling with a pet, it is best to find a pet friendly hotel ahead of time. Put a call into the front desk just to be sure, no matter what it says on their website. Ask about their pet policy. Many hotels have restrictions on the breed and size of pet allowed on the premises.

To keep your physical fitness going when you are on the road, when you check into a hotel, check out the fitness center. Even in gyms where you only see a treadmill or two and a set of dumbbells, you can still get in a bodyweight workout and a cardio routine. It may not be ideal, but it gets you through until you are back on your home turf.

Call the hotel you are planning to stay in and see if they offer any discounts. Many hotels offer discounts for senior citizens, business travelers, military personnel and government officials. Additionally, if you are a member of an automobile association, you may qualify for a reduced rate on your hotel stay.

It is not a good idea to place the "maid service needed" sign on your door at a hotel. This is a dead giveaway that you are not in the room. It can attract people who want to steal your valuables. It is better to notify the desk when you need maid service than to leave out the sign.

Membership programs offered by hotel chains help members who travel a lot get the best rooms during their stay. This allows you to earn point you can redeem for vacation freebies for you and your family.

Avoid using the hotel bedspread. While the staff may have washed the sheets prior to your stay, the comforter is not always washed. As a result, the bedspread will likely contain all kinds of germs and bacteria. Just take that blanket off the bed.

Be aware of the check in and check out times for the hotel at which you are staying. If you arrive too early, your room may not be ready, and you may have to wait a few hours to access it. If you fail to check out by the appointed time, you may be charged for an extra day. Knowing the hotel policies with regard to check in and check out times can save you some aggravation.

You should know a few different ways to get great bargains at hotels by now. Reread this if you are not sure that you have absorbed all of the information. Enjoy your hotel stay more when you use the advice in the article above.