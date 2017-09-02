Standard Tips For The Perfect Hotel Stay

Have you heard your friends and family discuss having a great vacation, but the hotel was awful? The truth is, your hotel is part of your vacation. A crummy hotel choice will take a lot of the wind out of your sails. Select a hotel that is both affordable and accommodating. Read on to find some helpful tips.

Spend some time reading online reviews of hotels left by real customers before you make a reservation. These reviews are often your best source of information, since they are written by people who have actually stayed at the hotel. Be sure to pay attention to the most recent reviews, since the hotel may have already addressed older complaints.

To minimize your travel expenses when you are staying near a resort area like Walt Disney World, choose a hotel that offers a complimentary shuttle to nearby attractions. In this sort of area, you shouldn't need to rent a car. Instead, use a cab to get to your hotel and then use the shuttle to enjoy the fun.

If you are out of the room for any length of time, protect the valuables you leave in the room. In addition to leaving expensive items in a safe, leave the television on when you are out of the room. That will make it look like you are still there and thieves will move on.

When traveling with children, be sure the hotels you choose offer features the kids will enjoy. A playground on site is very helpful. A pool with plenty of shallow area and/or a kiddie pool will provide great play time. Also check to see if the hotel you are interested in offers a child care service.

When traveling with small children, try to choose a hotel that caters to them. Most hotels offer cribs. Some have playgrounds and/or pools to help keep your kids entertained. Some even offer or children's programs during the day or babysitters at night. Many hotels do not charge extra for children under a certain age to stay in the same room with their parents.

Get all the information you need before booking a hotel room. In addition to making sure they serve all your basic needs, you should also ask if there are any events planned at the hotel at the same time you will be there. A convention, for instance, can mean you will be in a noisy, crowded hotel.

If you know that you will need to make phone calls from your hotel room, check to make sure you will have free Wi-Fi service. Rather than using the in-room phone, and getting charged an arm and a leg, use an Internet phone service that is free. For example, both Skype and Line are possibilities.

Don't limit your hotel bed bug inspection to the bed. Bed bugs can be up to fifteen feet away. So, check any chairs and other furniture around the room. Also look in drawers and closet spaces before unpacking your clothes and risking them. As always, flag someone on the staff down if you find anything.

Find out what perks are offered on hotel club floors before deciding the extra premium isn't worth the cost. At some hotels, staying on a club floor can mean benefits like free food and even full meals. Factor up the potential expenses of paying for those on their own, and you might see that an upgrade can actually save you money.

To ensure that you get the very best out of your hotel stay, check the online reviews, not just for the brand but for your particular location. Within a brand, there can be significant variances in terms lf quality. Make sure that your stay is as satisfying as possible by researching your room.

If you are traveling with children, make sure you tell the front desk about your needs when you call to make a reservation. For example, do you need a pack and play? Make that known before you show up at the hotel. Also, ask if there is space in the room to set up a crib. You may need to ask for a larger room so that your entire family can be comfortable.

To save money on a trip when you are traveling with a large family, choose a hotel that offers a free breakfast. Even if it's just continental fare, you're saving a significant amount of money by cutting out having to pay for that one meal each day on the road.

When staying at a hotel, make sure you take proper safety precautions. Always keep your room door locked. Use any security chain, metal security locks or deadbolts. If someone knocks on your door unexpectedly claiming to be hotel staff, check with the front desk before opening the door. Don't open the door unless you're sure is an authorized hotel employee.

Don't just check one hotel deal website, check many of them. Each one may have different deals available to them. You could be missing out if you skip overt this little additional research. Keep each open in different browser windows so that you can compare and contrast as you do your work.

As demonstrated above, there are many things you can do to make sure that you are not being overcharged for a substandard room in an undesirable part of town. It just takes a bit of research and using the advice in the hints above. So keep them in mind the next time you are booking a room and have a enjoyable stay.