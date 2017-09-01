Sleep Sound On The Road With This Hotel RecommendationsA

Do you need to book a hotel soon? Are you interested in receiving some helpful advice for locating an excellent hotel? If you answered yes, then this piece is for you. Continue reading for some top-notch advice on booking the best hotel room.

Use Orbitz or Expedia to find a great deal. If you are a member of a hotel loyalty program, make sure to indicate this when searching for rates. You may also be able to get discounts through AAA or AARP.

Make sure you check with any organizations of which you are a member. Do they offer hotel discounts? A lot of people don't use these discounts, and you may save 10% or even more. These discounts can save you quite a bit of cash, particularly if your stay involves several nights. If you stay for a week, these discounts will almost add up for a free night.

To save a little bit of money on the cost of your hotel room, whether you are booking over the phone or online, see if there is a discount for paying at the time of booking rather than waiting to pay at checkout. Often this can make the difference between queen and king beds, or between a room and a suite.

Do you stay at a particular hotel chain fairly often? Consider signing up for their loyalty club. As long as it is free to do so, you really have nothing to lose. Giving the hotel your contact information could mean getting special perks that you can use the next time you stay there.

In order to get the best prices for hotel stays, you will want to plan your trip several weeks or months beforehand. Quite a few locations will give discounts if you choose to book a room a month or more in advance. This way, you can save as much as 50 percent even with the most elite brands.

If you're training for a marathon and have a weeklong business trip planned, there's no reason to let your running slip. Look online for local running groups in the city where you are going to stay, and join them for their social runs. If there aren't many groups, look for local running stores, as they also offer social jogs.

Make sure that you know the check-in time for the hotel that you book. If you show up too early for check-in, then your room may not be ready for you yet. Ask for an early check-in time if absolutely necessary.

If you know that you will need to make phone calls from your hotel room, check to make sure you will have free Wi-Fi service. Rather than using the in-room phone, and getting charged an arm and a leg, use an Internet phone service that is free. For example, both Skype and Line are possibilities.

Find out what perks are offered on hotel club floors before deciding the extra premium isn't worth the cost. At some hotels, staying on a club floor can mean benefits like free food and even full meals. Factor up the potential expenses of paying for those on their own, and you might see that an upgrade can actually save you money.

Use social media to your advantage if you want to get fresh deals on hotel stays. Many hotels offer deals and freebies to people that "Like" their page. In addition, giving them praise on social media is a great way to snag an upgrade and/or a special rate that has not been advertised.

To avoid the unpleasant surprise of a costly pet deposit when you check into a hotel, ask about pet policies and fees when you book the room. That gives you the flexibility of choosing a hotel that is more pet-friendly and keeps you from having a huge fee that you pay just because it's too inconvenient to switch hotels at the last minute.

If your looking for a good vacation hotel, ask around among your friends. Be sure to do this especially if you've got friends that love to travel. They'll often have excellent tips to help you find the best hotels with the best deals around. Plus, they'll love sharing what they know!

If you are traveling with children, make sure you tell the front desk about your needs when you call to make a reservation. For example, do you need a pack and play? Make that known before you show up at the hotel. Also, ask if there is space in the room to set up a crib. You may need to ask for a larger room so that your entire family can be comfortable.

To keep your incidentals at a minimum, especially when you are staying at a hotel outside the US, ask about the cost of wireless Internet before you check in, and especially before you log in the first time. Some hotels don't disclose the costly per-minute costs of Internet access, but they will certainly show up on the bill.

You should know that you generally aren't going to be able to do an early check-in at a hotel. You need to plan appropriately to avoid waiting in the lobby all day. The hotels need a chance to clean up your room prior to check in. You can request an early check-in ahead of time, but it may cost more.

If you are looking for the least expensive hotel room, sometimes just asking for it does the trick. People don't take this simple step sometimes. They take the room that is offered by the front desk, yet there could be a cheaper alternative still in stock. Just ask, and you could be rewarded.

Let the hotel know that you are booking for a special occasion. Hotels often provide perks if you let them know you are celebrating an anniversary or birthday. You could even talk them into some free champagne for the night! Just don't lie because that wouldn't be right.

Remember that some hotels allow negotiation for room rates. It doesn't hurt to try and haggle to see if you can. It can save you some additional money, and that's always a good thing. The worst that can happen is that the receptionist says no, so give it a shot.

Do not let bad hotel accommodations ruin your next vacation. Remember what you have read here and apply what you have learned. You can avoid many common problems associated with hotels if you follow this advice. Do not forget this, and you and your family will have a great hotel experience.